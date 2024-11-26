Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs goalkeeper Vicario undergoes ankle surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spurs goalkeeper Vicario undergoes ankle surgery

Spurs goalkeeper Vicario undergoes ankle surgery

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 23, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File Photo

26 Nov 2024 04:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during Saturday's 4-0 victory at Manchester City, the Premier League club announced.

The 28-year-old Italian completed the full 90 minutes of the away game but the London club said on Monday he had suffered the injury during the match.

"We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario has today undergone surgery for a fracture of his right ankle," Spurs wrote in a statement posted on X.

"Guglielmo will be assessed by our medical staff to determine when he can return to training. We're all behind you, Vic."

The North London side, who are sixth in the Premier League with 19 points, host AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement