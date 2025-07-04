Logo
Spurs hire Ho as women's coach to turns things around after disappointing season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v SK Brann - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - March 28, 2024. Martin Peter Ho before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

04 Jul 2025 05:27PM
Tottenham Hotspur have hired Martin Ho as their new women's coach on Friday to right a team that finished a lowly 11th in the Women's Super League last season.

The 35-year-old, whose contract runs until 2028, was born in Liverpool and returns to England from SK Brann in Norway, where he had an impressive two years.

The team became the first Norwegian side to reach the group stage of the Women's Champions League after winning all four of their qualifying matches. They were eliminated by eventual champions Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Ho was an assistant coach at Manchester United's women's team for four seasons before heading to Norway.

Spurs sacked Robert Vilahamn last month after they finished one spot above the relegation zone, recording only five wins from 22 matches.

Source: Reuters
