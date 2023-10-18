Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs to host Arsenal in WSL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spurs to host Arsenal in WSL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs to host Arsenal in WSL at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 1, 2023 Tottenham Hostspur's Rosella Ayane in action with Chelsea's Sophie Ingle Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 09:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur's Women's Super League home game against Arsenal in December will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the club said on Wednesday, with another league-record in sight.

The first North London derby at the stadium in November 2019 set a then-record WSL attendance of 38,262 and the December clash could welcome another record crowd with the venue's capacity at more than 62,000 seats.

The current WSL record attendance is held by Arsenal, who welcomed 54,115 fans to their season opening home game on Oct. 1, a 1-0 loss against Liverpool.

Spurs are fourth on six points from three games, one point adrift of the top three - Manchester City, Leicester City and Chelsea - and level with Liverpool in fifth.

They next travel to Aston Villa on Saturday before hosting Everton at Brisbane Road on Nov. 5.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.