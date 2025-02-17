Spurs midfielder Maddison silences critics with winner against Man United

James Maddison delivered the perfect riposte to his doubters by scoring the winning goal against Manchester United after the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had come in for some stinging criticism in the lead-up to Sunday's Premier League match.

Making his first start since suffering a calf injury in December, Maddison tapped in a rebound from close range to give his side a 1-0 win in London, celebrating his goal with a shushing gesture.

Earlier in the week, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane had said anyone who thought Maddison's return to the side would help Spurs break into the top six was living in "cuckoo land."

"He got relegated with Leicester and he'll get relegated with Spurs," Keane said on 'The Overlap' podcast.

"There was a little bit of outside noise this week," Maddison, who joined Spurs from Leicester City in 2023, told Sky Sports.

"People will have their opinions, but I wanted to do my talking on the pitch. I hope there is a certain few that enjoyed me being the match-winner today.

"Nobody is more critical of myself than me," he added.

"To be fair to the gaffer, he always talks about blocking out the outside noise, but sometimes it's difficult, you know. It's constantly in your face, social media and WhatsApp."

Despite the win Spurs remain in the bottom half of the table, sitting in 12th spot on 30 points after 25 games. They visit Ipswich Town on Saturday.