Spurs midfielder Ndombele joins Napoli on loan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - West Ham United v Olympique Lyonnais - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 7, 2022 Olympique Lyonnais' Tanguy Ndombele celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

19 Aug 2022 11:54PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2022 12:26AM)
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Serie A club Napoli on loan for the season, with an option to make the transfer permanent, the Premier League club said on Friday (Aug 19).

Ndombele, 25, joined the north London club from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais in July 2019.

The France international played 18 times in all competitions for Spurs last season, spending the second half of the last term on loan at Lyon.

Napoli won 5-2 away to Verona in their opening game of the new Serie A campaign. They host Monza on Sunday.

 

 

Source: Reuters

