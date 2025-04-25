Spurs missing Son for Liverpool game but he may return for Europa League

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur are still without Son Heung-min for the trip to face Premier League leaders Liverpool, but hope to have their captain back for their upcoming Europa League semi-final, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

South Korean forward Son has missed Tottenham's last three games with a foot injury, and Postecoglou said he is the only injury concern ahead of Sunday's game at Anfield. Spurs host Bodo/Glimt on Thursday in the first leg of their semi-final tie.

"He's improving, which is positive, but not for Sunday. We'll see (for Thursday)," Postecoglou told reporters.

"It was the first time he got out on the grass today and it's definitely better than what it was.

"It's a foot element, so because it's weight-bearing, you need to give him a bit of rest and time off it."

Liverpool can secure the league title with a draw against Spurs, and while Postecoglou's focus is on the Europa League where his side can salvage a disappointing season with a trophy, he wants his team to put in a good performance at Anfield.

"We want to go there and compete well against a very good side. It's not about getting through unscathed, you want to get through having played well against a top team," Postecoglou said.

"Irrespective of what's on the horizon, that's still of primary importance to us."

Spurs have lost 18 league games this season to leave them 16th in the standings on 37 points and well off the pace for a European spot next season, but Europa League success would not only secure some silverware, but Champions League football.

"We're well aware our league form and position is nowhere near good enough but we also know there's an unbelievable opportunity on the horizon," the manager said.

"That's where the focus is and that's where the focus should be for a club that hasn't had a lot of success recently.

"Collectively, if we give ourselves every opportunity to progress to a final then hopefully the momentum we gain from that will give us a chance to do something special."

Postecoglou was a Liverpool supporter as a boy, but that will be far from his mind on Sunday.

"I'm almost a 60-year-old adult, I've gone past my boyhood crushes. It's got no impact whatsoever," he said.