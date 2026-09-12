Spurs' Mudryk sidelined by injury after comeback from doping ban

Sept 12 : Tottenham Hotspur winger Mykhailo Mudryk injured his ankle in training, according to British media reports, with manager Roberto De Zerbi hoping the Ukraine international can return as soon as possible after this latest setback.

The 25-year-old joined Spurs on a season-long loan from rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day and made his debut off the bench in last weekend's goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

Mudryk is expected to be sidelined until after the international break, said the media reports.

Mudryk previously played under De Zerbi on Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk before joining Chelsea in January 2023. He struggled to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, however, and his career was put on hold after an adverse analytical finding for meldonium in an anti-doping test in 2024.

The Football Association handed him a four-year ban, but he appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and his suspension was later reduced following an agreement between the FA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"(With) Mudryk, it was a stupid injury and we hope he can come back as soon as possible. For him and for us," De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

"For him because he suffered too much and for us because we lost an important player.

"He played 15 minutes in Nottingham, he played well, but it's in the normal process when one player doesn't play for a long time."

Mudryk made 73 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 10 goals and registering 11 assists before his move to Spurs.

Spurs have made a disappointing start to the season, taking just one point from their opening three Premier League matches to sit 17th in the table. They host Everton later on Saturday.