Spurs must show more pride after United drubbing, says Lloris

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said his team needed to show more pride after a humbling 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United on Saturday (Oct 30) - their fifth loss in their opening 10 Premier League games of the season.

Lloris and his team mates were booed off at the final whistle as the spotlight swung from Manchester United's under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Tottenham's Nuno Espirito Santo.

Tottenham failed to manage a shot on target as Nuno became the first manager of the club to lose half of his first 10 league games in charge since Christian Gross who was sacked in 1998 after less than a year at the helm.

It was Tottenham's third 3-0 defeat of the season and they were also heavily criticised after a 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

"We expect more. We expect more belief. More pride," Lloris said. "This is not the first time (we have played this poorly), even at home. We expected more against Chelsea," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"We need to re-analyse and find some good. It's not a good moment at all. We concede too much, we don't score enough, we don't create enough."

Tottenham slipped to eighth in the Premier League table and once again they looked short of ideas with striker Harry Kane a shadow of his former self.

The England captain has scored only once in the league this season although there was precious little invention in a Tottenham side who have netted nine times in 10 league games.

Saturday's lacklustre display was the first time in seven years that Spurs failed to have an attempt on target in a Premier League home match.

"We've only played 10 games in the league, but there's too much up and down. In one game we go through so many emotions. We seem to always go down. Confidence is key also," Lloris said.

Nuno offered a blunt reaction to his side's display.

"Poor performance. Not too many words. We didn't play good. United were stronger than us," the Portuguese said.

"The last pass was never there, the finish was never there. Bad performance."