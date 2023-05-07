Logo
Sport

Spurs, Palace investigating alleged racist gesture towards Son
Spurs, Palace investigating alleged racist gesture towards Son

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

07 May 2023 06:28PM
Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are working with the Metropolitan Police to investigate an allegation of racial abuse towards Son Heung-min, both clubs said on Sunday.

Videos on social media appeared to show a fan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium making a racist gesture towards the South Korean forward as he walked past Palace fans after being substituted in a 1-0 win over the visitors on Saturday.

"We are aware of a video circulating online (as well as reports made directly to us) regarding an individual in the away end at Spurs yesterday, appearing to make racist gestures towards Heung-Min Son," Palace said in a statement.

"Evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a club ban. We will not tolerate such behaviour in our club."

Son has been subjected to racist abuse in the past. Last year, Chelsea indefinitely banned a season ticket holder following reports that Son was racially abused during a Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

"We will do everything in our powers to ensure that if found guilty, the individual will receive the strongest possible action - as was the case earlier this season when Son suffered similar racial abuse at Chelsea," Spurs said.

Source: Reuters

