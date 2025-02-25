Spurs to rest Davies for City clash but Werner available, says Postecoglou

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur will not include defender Ben Davies in the squad to face Manchester City but do have forward Timo Werner available, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday, as his side look to do the treble over the Premier league champions.

Injury-hit Spurs have slowly begun to recuperate players, and with no game this weekend, the manager will not be taking any risks in Wednesday's home game with City, ahead of a Europa League last 16 tie coming up next week against AZ Alkmaar.

Davies returned from a hamstring injury in January, and after starting four league games, the Welsh centre-back was not in the squad for Saturday's 4-1 win at Ipswich Town.

"He's been carrying a knock for a little while and to be fair he's played through it, but this is a key period and I want as many players in the best possible condition," Postecoglou told reporters.

"After this game we have a seven-day break which leads into Europe, league, Europe, league, and those games are massive for us.

"I don't see a need to push. He hasn't re-injured. He's just been carrying something that I don't want to push at the moment."

The win over Ipswich, Spurs' third consecutive league victory after a dismal run of six defeats in seven league games, brought no fresh injury problems, while German forward Werner is set to return after his hamstring injury.

"He was only really available for the weekend, but because of the make-up of the squad, I put in Sergio Reguilon as another defender. He has trained and is available for tomorrow," Postecoglou said.

"It will be the same squad as the weekend. Everyone who played is good. With the injured guys, all still progressing and over the next 7-10 days we'll be getting them back."

Spurs have already beaten City twice this season, in their previous league meeting and in the League Cup, and Postecoglou is excited about taking on Pep Guardiola's side, even if they are already out of the title race.

"Great manager and they still have great footballers. We have enjoyed our games against them, you know it will be a good football game. It will be a good test for us," Postecoglou said.

"They challenge you in ways other clubs don't."

Spurs are 12th in the standings on 33 points, while City are fourth on 44, 20 points off leaders Liverpool, and have lost two of their last three league games along with a double defeat to Real Madrid which saw them exit the Champions League.