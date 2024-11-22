Spurs right to challenge length of Bentancur ban says Postecoglou

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur are right to challenge the length of Rodrigo Bentancur's ban for making a racist remark about his South Korean team mate Son Heung-min, said manager Ange Postecoglou.

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur was hit with a seven-match sanction by the Football Association this week, adding to Postecoglou's woes after an inconsistent start to the season.

"It's obviously disappointing because he's been great for us this year," the Australian said on Thursday.

"He's been one of the ones whose football has gone up another level, but we understood this was kind of coming and I support the club's decision to appeal the severity of the ban.

"We will work with Rodrigo through that and make sure in that time he has all of our support in the right way so that when's he available again, he's ready."

The FA charged Bentancur in September after he made a joke at Son's expense during a television show.

Host of the Por La Camiseta show Rafa Cotelo asked Bentancur for a Spurs player's shirt, to which the Uruguayan replied, "Sonny's?", adding: "Or one of Sonny's cousins as they all look more or less the same."

Bentancur, who was also fined 100,000 pounds ($125,950.00), apologised to Son and said there was no bad feeling between them. In a statement, Tottenham said they had not appealed the guilty finding but the ban which they believe is too severe.

Postecoglou added his support for the player.

"He's obviously been away with Uruguay and he's not quite back yet but I spoke to him in the lead-up to it," he said.

"As a club, we are going to support him because the one thing that is undeniable to me is I know him, he's an outstanding person, he's an unbelievable team mate and he's a person with the utmost character and he's made a mistake."

Tottenham have further problems ahead of their trip to champions Manchester City on Saturday with Micky van de Ven ruled out and fellow centre back Christian Romero a doubt.

($1 = 0.7940 pounds)