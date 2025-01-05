Spurs sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on a deal until 2031, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported the deal was worth around 12.5 million pounds ($15.5 million). The 21-year-old's transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Kinsky's signing adds to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's options in goal, with first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines after surgery on a broken ankle in November.

Spurs have struggled in the league and are currently in 12th place with 24 points from 20 matches, 21 behind leaders Liverpool.

($1 = 0.8052 pounds)