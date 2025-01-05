Logo
Spurs sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky
Spurs sign Czech goalkeeper Kinsky

Soccer Football - Europa League - Slavia Prague v Fenerbahce - Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic - November 28, 2024 Slavia Prague's Antonin Kinsky during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

05 Jan 2025 05:25PM
Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague on a deal until 2031, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported the deal was worth around 12.5 million pounds ($15.5 million). The 21-year-old's transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Kinsky's signing adds to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's options in goal, with first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines after surgery on a broken ankle in November.

Spurs have struggled in the league and are currently in 12th place with 24 points from 20 matches, 21 behind leaders Liverpool.

($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

Source: Reuters

