LONDON, June 18 : Tottenham Hotspur have signed Netherlands World Cup defender Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League clubs announced on Thursday, as the club rebuilds under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media said the 26-year-old centre-back will arrive in North London in a 52 million pounds ($68.60 million) deal to be reunited with Italian De Zerbi, his former manager at Brighton.

Van Hecke, who has 13 caps, made his World Cup debut in the Netherlands' 2-2 draw against Japan on Monday.

"He is a strong, intelligent centre-back who is brave in possession and plays with personality," De Zerbi said. "Those are important qualities for the way I want our team to set up."

Van Hecke's arrival strengthens a Tottenham backline that already features his Netherlands teammate Micky van de Ven.

Their chemistry should provide De Zerbi with a highly technical, ball-playing central defensive pairing capable of building play from the back, a hallmark of the Italian's system.

"It's a huge honour to become a Spurs player and when you join such a big club, it's a dream come true," Van Hecke said in a statement, adding that Van de Ven and his own past relationship with De Zerbi influenced his decision.

Spurs are rebuilding the squad after an awful campaign last season saw them just avoid the drop as they finished in 17th place, two points above relegated London rivals West Ham United.

They have already brought in Scotland captain Andy Robertson with his contract expiring at Liverpool and Argentina defender Marco Senesi from Bournemouth also on a free transfer.

($1 = 0.7580 pounds)