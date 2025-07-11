Spurs sign forward Kudus from West Ham on long-term contract

Tottenham Hotspur have signed forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United on a long-term contract, the North London club said late on Thursday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the deal is worth around 55 million pounds ($74.59 million) for the Ghana international, who turns 25 next month.

Spurs did not reveal the exact length of the contract but British media reported that Kudus had signed a six-year deal until 2031.

"One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager (Thomas Frank) sees it, and to develop under him," Kudus said in a statement.

"With the history of where he's come from, I've seen the amount of talent he's developed to become great players. It's a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well."

Spurs appointed former Brentford boss Frank in June to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2023 for around 40 million euros ($46.70 million) and scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists across two league seasons with the club.

Though he managed just five goals during West Ham's disappointing league campaign last season, his explosive energy and dribbling prowess could make him a valuable asset for Frank, who is expected to adopt the same counter-attacking system he used at Brentford.

Kudus may have some fences to mend when he arrives in the Spurs dressing room.

He received a five-match ban and a 60,000 pounds fine for violent conduct after sparking a heated altercation between players during West Ham's game against Spurs last October.

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)

($1 = 0.8565 euros)