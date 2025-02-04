Spurs sign French forward Tel on loan from Bayern

LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur have signed French forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a loan deal until the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Tel joined Bayern from Stade Rennes in 2022 on a four-year deal and extended his contract to 2029 in March last year and has scored 16 goals in 83 appearances for the German club, but has struggled to find a place in the starting side.

The 19-year-old has started two Bundesliga games this season, and came on as a substitute in six league matches. He has failed to score this campaign.

According to media reports, Tottenham have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Spurs are 14th in the Premier League standings, and their next game is a League Cup semi-final second leg tie at Liverpool on Thursday, with Spurs 1-0 up from the first leg.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been severely hampered by injuries this season, with Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke all currently sidelined.