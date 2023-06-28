Logo
Spurs sign goalkeeper Vicario from Empoli
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Empoli - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 28, 2021 Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 02:29AM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 02:39AM)
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will sign a contract until 2028, and British media reported the fee to be around £17 million (US$21.67 million).

Vicario received his first call-up for Italy in September last year for their Nations League games against England and Hungary.

He made a total of 71 appearances in all competitions in two years with Empoli. He played 31 league games last season, conceding 39 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Vicario becomes the team's second signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager earlier this month after midfielder Dejan Kulusevski turned his loan spell into a permanent move.

Source: Reuters

