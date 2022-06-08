Logo
Spurs sign keeper Forster on free transfer from Southampton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Southampton - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 7, 2022 Southampton's Fraser Forster during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein

08 Jun 2022 07:06PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 07:06PM)
Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton on a deal until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was out of contract at Southampton, where he made 134 appearances and kept 42 clean sheets since moving from Scottish side Celtic in 2014.

"The experienced goalkeeper has signed a contract with us until 2024 and will join the Club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Southampton," Spurs said in a statement.

Forster, who has six England caps, will be second choice to club captain Hugo Lloris, with Pierluigi Gollini set to return to parent club Atalanta.

Spurs finished fourth in the league under Antonio Conte last season, securing a Champions League berth despite a difficult start to the campaign.

Source: Reuters

