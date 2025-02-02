Spurs sign Lens defender Danso on loan

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Austria international will initially join on loan until the end of the season when Spurs will have an obligation to make the deal permanent.

British media reported the deal was worth around 25 million euros ($25.91 million).

Danso, who had also been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, will join a Spurs side struggling for form and with a lengthy injury list.

Radu Dragusin, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke are all on the sidelines.

Spurs visit Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

($1 = 0.9651 euros)