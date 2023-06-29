Logo
Sport

Spurs sign midfielder Maddison from Leicester
Spurs sign midfielder Maddison from Leicester

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v West Ham United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 28, 2023 Leicester City's James Maddison looks dejected after being relegated from the Premier League REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 04:42AM
Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Spurs paid 40 million pounds ($50.54 million), according to British media reports, for the 26-year-old, who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions during five seasons with Leicester.

Maddison also won the FA Cup in 2021.

The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month and becomes Spurs' third signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

Source: Reuters

