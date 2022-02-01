Logo
Spurs sign midfielders Kulusevski, Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 24, 2021 Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Spurs sign midfielders Kulusevski, Bentancur from Juventus on deadline day
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Chelsea v Juventus - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - November 23, 2021 Juventus' Rodrigo Bentancur looks dejected after Chelsea's Reece James scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
01 Feb 2022 12:59AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:59AM)
Tottenham Hotspur signed Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus on Monday's transfer deadline day, as part of manager Antonio Conte's attempts to reshape his squad.

Conte has called for reinforcements on multiple occasions since taking charge of the Premier League club, but was forced to wait until the final day of the window to sign the midfield duo.

Juventus said in a statement that Spurs signed Bentancur on a contract running up to 2026 in a deal worth 19 million euros ($21.30 million), with six million euros added on in bonuses.

Meanwhile, Kulusevski arrived on loan until June 2023 for a fee of 10 million euros, with an obligation to buy for 35 million euros, pending certain "sporting objectives" being met during the 2022-23 season.

Kulusevski, 21, joined Juventus from Atalanta in a 35 million euro deal in 2020, but has failed to hold down a regular starting spot in Turin.

Bentancur, who signed for Juventus in 2017, won three Serie A titles and made 181 appearances in his five seasons with the club.

The two midfielders are the latest additions to the Spurs set-up to have ties with Turin, with Spurs manager Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici also having previously worked with the Serie A club.

Spurs also wrapped up an outgoing transfer on the final day of the January transfer window, with Tanguy Ndombele returning to former club Olympique Lyonnais on loan with an option to buy for 65 million euros, according to media reports.

Seventh-placed Tottenham remain well in the mix for fourth spot, being just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the league with two games in hand and also having games in hand over West Ham United and Arsenal.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

