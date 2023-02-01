Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs sign right back Porro from Sporting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Spurs sign right back Porro from Sporting

Spurs sign right back Porro from Sporting

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2022 Sporting CP's Pedro Porro reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

01 Feb 2023 07:26AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 07:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Spanish right back Pedro Porro from Portuguese side Sporting on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that Spurs paid around 40 million pounds for the 23-year-old defender.

Porro becomes the north London club's second signing of the January transfer window after they also brought in winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Manchester City signed Porro in 2019 but immediately loaned him to Real Valladolid for one season before he joined Sporting on a two-year loan deal. In 2022, Sporting triggered Porro's buyout clause and signed him on a permanent deal.

Porro joins Tottenham as they look to strengthen the right side of their defence and fight for a top-four spot, with Antonio Conte's side currently fifth on 36 points after 21 games. They next host champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Porro's arrival followed the departure of right back Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid after the Irish player agreed to terminate his contract with Tottenham.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.