Spurs skipper Son feels like a club legend after Europa League victory

Captain Son Heung-min said he finally felt like a club legend after leading Tottenham Hotspur to their first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday.

"Let's say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today," the South Korean, who has been at Spurs for a decade, told TNT Sports.

"Seventeen years, nobody's done it. So with such amazing players, yeah today's the day. Probably today I'll say I'm a legend of this club.

"I feel amazing. This is what I've always dreamed for and today is the day it happened. Dream came really, really true... I'm the happiest man in the world."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Son said he never doubted that Spurs could win the Europa League despite a poor season in England's top flight where they sit 17th with just one match remaining.

"We had some tough games, but I always believed we could win this tournament ... credit to all the boys, they were outstanding from day one," the 32-year-old told the club's official website.

"I scored the first goal in the (new Tottenham Hotspur) stadium, captain of this club, win the Europa League ... in 10 years, I've done special things that I will never, ever forget."