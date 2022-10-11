Logo
Sport

Spurs' Son says hectic schedule part and parcel of life in Premier League
Spurs' Son says hectic schedule part and parcel of life in Premier League

Tottenham's Son Heung-min (top) duels for the ball with Brighton's Adam Webster during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

11 Oct 2022 01:58PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 02:25PM)
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min says players must remember they are living their dreams by playing in the Premier League, even if the demanding schedule is taking its toll.

Domestic leagues and UEFA have been trying to cram in fixtures before the World Cup starts on Nov 20. Spurs are due to play 10 matches before the tournament begins in Qatar, starting with Wednesday's (Oct 12) Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Son, 30, said travelling for matches and spending time away from home can be difficult but it was part of life as a professional player.

"When you think about, when you were a kid what was your dream? Probably everyone is going to say playing in the Premier League," Son told the London Evening Standard.

"So we're living the dream and we can never forget these moments. I know there are tired moments and it's mentally and physically really difficult.

"But we were born to do this, we love to do this and we should enjoy it. And obviously the more you enjoy it, the more happiness will be here. I know it's tough moments but we should bring more happiness and it will be more enjoyable."

Son will lead South Korea at the World Cup, where they are in Group H alongside Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay.

Source: Reuters/gr

