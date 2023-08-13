Logo
Sport

Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Sport

Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford

Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Emerson Royal celebrates scoring their second goal with Son Heung-min Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Brentford's Yoane Wissa scores their second goal REUTERS/Toby Melville
Spurs start post-Kane era with a 2-2 draw at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie in action with Brentford's Nathan Collins Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
13 Aug 2023 11:20PM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 11:33PM)
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when they started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in their opening game at Brentford on Sunday (Aug 13).

New signing James Maddison, taking on departed captain Kane's number 10 shirt, pulled the strings in midfield and provided two assists as Spurs took the lead, fell behind and came back for a point with all the goals in a lively first half.

Cristian Romero headed the visitors in front in the 11th minute, after a long VAR check for possible offside, but Bryan Mbeumo equalised 15 minutes later from the penalty spot and the Bees were 2-1 up in the 36th after a deflected Yoane Wissa shot.

Tottenham, who said farewell to Kane when the club's record scorer signed for Bayern Munich on Saturday, then made it 2-2 in first-half stoppage time when Emerson Royal lashed in a pass from Maddison.

Source: Reuters

