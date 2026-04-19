Spurs stuck in drop zone, Wolves on brink of relegation, Man United beat Chelsea

April 18 : Tottenham Hotspur conceded a stoppage-time goal in a 2-2 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that left them in the Premier League relegation zone, while Wolverhampton Wanderers' are on the brink of the drop after a 3-0 loss at Leeds United.

Georginio Rutter's late equaliser for Brighton denied Tottenham a first league win of 2026, with the north London club stranded in 18th place in the table, while Wolves, marooned in the relegation zone all season, moved closer to the trap door.

In Saturday's late game. Manchester United strengthened their grip on third place with a 1-0 win at Chelsea in a blow to the home side's hopes of Champions League qualification.

Bournemouth edged Newcastle United 2-1 to boost their hopes of European football next season while dealing a blow to those of their hosts. Brentford versus Fulham ended in a 0-0 draw.

Spurs' draw left them winless in 15 league matches with the club staring at a first relegation since 1977.

"I am sorry for the result, for the players because they are suffering too much," coach Roberto de Zerbi said after his first home game in charge.

Xavi Simons' stunning strike in the 77th minute seemed set to earn Tottenham a long-awaited victory before Rutter fired high into the net deep in added time.

Pedro Porro had headed Spurs in front after 39 minutes, but Brighton equalised in first‑half stoppage time through a sublime volley from substitute Kaoru Mitoma.

Spurs have 31 points from 33 games, one behind West Ham United and two adrift of Nottingham Forest, and have played a game than both teams.

Wolves' 22nd league defeat of the season left them on 17 points from 33 matches, with their eight-year stay in the top flight hanging by a thread. A West Ham United draw or win at Crystal Palace on Monday will seal Wolves' fate.

"We know the situation and how difficult it is. We've known for a long, long time, but it doesn't change what we're doing," said Wolves manager Rob Edwards.

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha scored three minutes before halftime against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, firing in from a pinpoint Bruno Fernandes cross with his side's first shot on target, before the visitors soaked up pressure to prevail.

"I can't play that one down. That was massive, that was a big win for us," United's interim manager Michael Carrick said. "It's a tough place to come, and I thought the boys put in a magnificent performance tonight."

The victory lifted United to 58 points, while sixth‑placed Chelsea trail the top five Champions League spots by four points and sit 10 behind United with games running out.

LEEDS ON A ROLL

Leeds, who have not lost in all competitions since early March, took control early through James Justin's acrobatic overhead kick from a corner after 18 minutes.

Daniel Farke's side doubled the lead 85 seconds later when Brenden Aaronson squared for Noah Okafor to net at the far post.

Dominic Calvert‑Lewin sealed the win from the penalty spot in added time after being fouled in the box, lifting Leeds to 15th place. They are eight points clear of the relegation zone.

At St James' Park, Bournemouth scored a late winner to secure a deserved victory. Marcus Tavernier gave Bournemouth the lead and, after Newcastle midfielder William Osula equalised in the 68th minute, Adrien Truffert struck five minutes from time.

Bournemouth are eighth in the table on 48 points, while Newcastle dropped to 14th on 42.

Fulham held onto their fading European hopes after goalkeeper Bernd Leno produced a brilliant stoppage‑time save to secure a 0-0 draw at West London rivals Brentford.

Brentford are seventh in the table and level on 48 points with Chelsea. Fulham remain 12th with five matches to play.

Arsenal visit Manchester City on Sunday in a potentially title-deciding match. Second-placed City trail leaders Arsenal by six points with a game in hand.