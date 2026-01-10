Logo
Sport

Spurs' Supporters' Trust criticises club's ambition amid poor run of form
Spurs' Supporters' Trust criticises club's ambition amid poor run of form

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 7, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

10 Jan 2026 02:02PM
Jan 10 : The ‌Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust accused the Premier League club of a lack of ambition on Friday following a meeting with senior officials, citing a quiet mid-season transfer window and remarks by manager Thomas Frank as primary concerns.

Spurs, who have won only two of their last 12 Premier League games, are placed 14th in the table with 27 points.

The supporters' anger was aggravated after a few Spurs ‌players were involved in a heated exchange with travelling fans ‌following a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The trust's statement also pointed to Frank's controversial actions, such as his use of a cup bearing rival Arsenal's insignia, and recent post-match comments.

After a scoreless draw against Brentford, fans chanted "boring, boring Tottenham", and Frank was greeted with a chorus of boos when he went to applaud travelling supporters.

"There also appears to be ‍a dramatic fall in ambition for the football club, as evidenced by the transfer window to date and repeated statements by Thomas Frank," the statement read.

The statement said the situation at the club has reminded "supporters that the club finished 17th in the Premier League last season, that ​the club is only participating in ‌the Champions League through winning the Europa League".

It also cited Frank's post-match comments "that Bournemouth (a side without a win in 11 games) are 'always a difficult team' and ​that he is 'not enjoying the job'" as troublesome.

The trust accused the players of "directly confronting them for ⁠exercising their right to express themselves" and ‌said a recent social media post by club captain Cristian Romero was an embarrassment.

The ​Argentine apologised in his post to the fans after the Bournemouth defeat and suggested it should not be the players having to front up to ‍the supporters.

In his original post, Romero said it should be "other people coming out to speak, ⁠but they don't". He later deleted the post.

The trust called on the club leadership to maintain transparency with ​the fans, starting with the ‌mid-season transfer window, to demonstrate the seriousness of the club.

Source: Reuters
