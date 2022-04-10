Logo
Spurs tighten grip on top-four spot with 4-0 win at Villa
Tottenham celebrate Son Heung-min's opening goal against Aston Villa (Photo: AFP/Lindsey Parnaby)

10 Apr 2022 02:46AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2022 02:46AM)
BIRMINGHAM: Son Heung-min smashed a hat-trick as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday (Apr 9) to take a firm grip on fourth place in the Premier League after defeats for rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

Son opened the scoring in the first half and Dejan Kulusevski doubled the lead early in the second half, with the South Korea international scoring twice more after the break.

The win takes Antonio Conte's team to 57 points - three points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and six clear of West Ham and Manchester United.

A few weeks ago Tottenham looked long shots to qualify for next season's Champions League but a run of six wins in seven Premier League matches has transformed their season.

Spurs were in front at Villa Park in just the third minute when Son lashed a first-time effort into the bottom corner after Harry Kane's shot was blocked.

That proved to be the only goal of the first period, though Villa were a regular threat.

Hugo Lloris produced a stunning save to deny Jacob Ramsey, while he also kept out efforts from John McGinn, Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

But the visitors doubled their advantage five minutes after the restart.

Kane flicked on Lloris's long ball and Kulusevski drilled a low shot into the far corner from a tight angle.

Spurs landed a killer blow midway through the second half as the Kane-Son partnership bore fruit again, with the England international unerringly finding his teammate as he bore down on goal.

Son completed his hat-trick five minutes later, putting the finishing touches on a brilliant team goal.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, United lost 1-0 to Everton while Arsenal lost 2-1 to Brighton.

Manchester City and Liverpool look assured of places in next season's Champions League while third-placed Chelsea are five points ahead of Spurs.

Source: AFP

