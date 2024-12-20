Spurs' Udogie and Werner back in contention for Liverpool

Defender Destiny Udogie and forward Timo Werner are likely to be fit for Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League home clash against leaders Liverpool on Sunday, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Udogie limped off during their 5-0 win over Southampton last week while Werner has been ill.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and forward Richarlison remain sidelined, while midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended until the end of December.

Spurs still have seven players out, but despite their injury struggles, they ended a five-match winless streak with their dominant Premier League victory over Southampton, before eliminating Manchester United 4-3 in the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

"We will see, the boys are coming in now," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. "Timo was unwell yesterday, but 48 hours before the game so hopefully he will recover. The plan is that Destiny should be okay."

"We'll need to get at least a couple of weeks training into Mikey (Moore) but hopefully he is not too far away."

Postecoglou's side boast the second-highest goal tally in the Premier League with 36, trailing Chelsea by one. However, while Chelsea sit second in the table, Spurs are 10th with seven wins and seven losses from 16 games.

Spurs' defensive frailties were exposed in recent losses to Bournemouth and Chelsea, as well as in their win over United, where two costly mistakes by keeper Fraser Forster led to goals.

Postecoglou's expansive style has led to some brilliant performances, like their 4-0 win over Manchester City in November, but also left Tottenham vulnerable amid their injury crisis.

The Australian said he will not be switching things up against Liverpool: "That would give us multitudes of other problems. We are where we are and will progress because of the way we play.

"Liverpool are the standout team in the competition so far. But again, on our day, when we play our football, we're a pretty good opposition."

Liverpool and Tottenham split last season's meetings, with Spurs winning 2-1 at home in September, while Liverpool triumphed 4-2 at Anfield in May under former manager Juergen Klopp.

Postecoglou said he appreciated Liverpool's new boss Arne Slot admiring his attacking style and backing Spurs' bid to win the Europa League, where they are currently ninth in the standings.

"That respect is mutual for me. We've all got really difficult tasks and we go about it in our way," he added.

Holders Liverpool, who have won the League Cup a record 10 times, will face Spurs away again in January for the first leg of their semi-final.

"I could be wrong, but the recent history of the League Cup has either been won by a Manchester club or Liverpool. We've had to beat all of them to get through, so a great draw for us," Postecoglou said.