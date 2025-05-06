Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Spurs v Villa moved ahead of potential Europa League final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Spurs v Villa moved ahead of potential Europa League final

Spurs v Villa moved ahead of potential Europa League final

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 2, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur players huddle before the match REUTERS/Toby Melville/ File Photo

06 May 2025 07:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa has been rescheduled to May 16, the English top flight said on Tuesday, allowing the North London club more time to prepare for a potential Europa League final.

Spurs, who lead Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt 3-1 after their semi-final first leg, were originally scheduled to visit Villa Park for their final away league game of the season on May 18.

The Europa League final is scheduled to take place on May 21 in the Spanish city of Bilbao, with the semi-final second leg on Thursday. In the other semi, Manchester United are 3-0 up against Athletic Bilbao after the first leg.

"Fixture to be played on Friday 16 May following a request from Spurs in view of their potential participation in UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 21 May," the Premier League said in a statement.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy for 17 years.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement