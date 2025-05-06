Spurs v Villa moved ahead of potential Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa has been rescheduled to May 16, the English top flight said on Tuesday, allowing the North London club more time to prepare for a potential Europa League final.

Spurs, who lead Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt 3-1 after their semi-final first leg, were originally scheduled to visit Villa Park for their final away league game of the season on May 18.

The Europa League final is scheduled to take place on May 21 in the Spanish city of Bilbao, with the semi-final second leg on Thursday. In the other semi, Manchester United are 3-0 up against Athletic Bilbao after the first leg.

"Fixture to be played on Friday 16 May following a request from Spurs in view of their potential participation in UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 21 May," the Premier League said in a statement.

Tottenham have not won a major trophy for 17 years.