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Spurs win big and then draw Liverpool in League Cup
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Spurs win big and then draw Liverpool in League Cup

Spurs win big and then draw Liverpool in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke in action with Charlton Athletic's Lloyd Jones, Harvey Knibbs and Micah Mbick Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Spurs win big and then draw Liverpool in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Mikey Moore celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Spurs win big and then draw Liverpool in League Cup
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Charlton Athletic - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 26, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
27 Aug 2026 05:56AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 06:13AM)
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LONDON, Aug 26 : Tottenham Hotspur were rewarded with an away trip to Liverpool in the third round of the League Cup after thrashing Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Wednesday.

The clash was one of a possible six all-Premier League fixtures thrown up as the nine top-flight clubs playing in Europe entered the draw.

Premier League champions Arsenal will travel to promoted Ipswich Town while holders Manchester City are at home to second-tier Norwich City.

Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion while Newcastle United, winners in 2025, are at Championship hopefuls Millwall after seeing off West Bromwich Albion 3-2 on Wednesday.

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Fleetwood are the sole fourth-tier side left in the competition and will host Sheffield United.

The ties will be played in the weeks starting September 7 and 14.

Draw:

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester Utd v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Norwich City

Sunderland v Hull City

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Coventry City v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln City

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea or Luton Town v Leeds United

Millwall v Newcastle United

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Utd

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough v Barnsley

West Ham United v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon

Source: Reuters
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