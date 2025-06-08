Spurs women coach Vilahamn sacked after poor season

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked their women's team coach Robert Vilahamn after the club finished 11th in the Women's Super League, the club said on Sunday.

Just like the men's side this season, the women's team also finished one spot above the relegation zone, recording only five wins from 22 matches.

Swedish coach Vilahamn had guided Spurs to sixth the previous year while they also finished runners-up in the FA Cup.

But this season they suffered some heavy defeats by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City, finishing the campaign without a win in their last 10 league games.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"There have been some special moments during Robert's tenure, including reaching the FA Cup final for the first time," the club said in a statement.

"However, results and performances this season have not been to the level we would expect and now is the right time to make a change.

"We should like to thank Robert for his professionalism and efforts over the past two seasons, and we wish him well for the future."

Vilahamn's departure comes two days after the club sacked men's team coach Ange Postecoglou. The Australian ended the club's 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League but Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League.