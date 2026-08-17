Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462

Aug 17 : Sri Lanka were 99-5 at lunch replying to India's first-innings 462 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Monday.

• Resuming on 460-9, India lost their last wicket in the first over

• India seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sri Lanka opener Nishan Fernando for a duck in the first over.

• Spinner Manav Suthar struck with his first ball dismissing Dinesh Chandimal caught behind for five. Suthar also dismissed Lahiru Udara for 27.

• India captain Shubman Gill took a diving left-handed catch at extra cover to send back Kamindu Mendis for 14.

• Sri Lanka trail by 363 runs