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Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462
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Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462

Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v Sri Lanka - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 24, 2024 Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal react Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
Sri Lanka 99-5 in reply to India's 462
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 5, 2025 India's Shubman Gill in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
17 Aug 2026 02:49PM (Updated: 17 Aug 2026 02:55PM)
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Aug 17 : Sri Lanka were 99-5 at lunch replying to India's first-innings 462 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Monday.

• Resuming on 460-9, India lost their last wicket in the first over

• India seamer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Sri Lanka opener Nishan Fernando for a duck in the first over.

• Spinner Manav Suthar struck with his first ball dismissing Dinesh Chandimal caught behind for five. Suthar also dismissed Lahiru Udara for 27.

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• India captain Shubman Gill took a diving left-handed catch at extra cover to send back Kamindu Mendis for 14.

• Sri Lanka trail by 363 runs

Source: Reuters
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