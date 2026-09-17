Sri Lanka batter Silva to miss Asian Games with finger injury

Sept 17 : Sri Lankan hopes of a women's cricket medal at the Asian Games have suffered a blow after batter Nilakshika Silva was ruled out due to a fractured finger, the country's board (SLC) said.

The middle-order batter was Sri Lanka's top scorer at the Women's Asia Cup and helped them reach the final of Twenty20 tournament where they lost to India on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, one of the top seeds in the eight-team knockout tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, are also without spinner-allrounder Dewmi Vihanga, who suffered a knee injury before the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka's bid for a medal begins against Malaysia on Friday.