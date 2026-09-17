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Sri Lanka batter Silva to miss Asian Games with finger injury
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Sri Lanka batter Silva to miss Asian Games with finger injury

Sri Lanka batter Silva to miss Asian Games with finger injury

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Women's World Cup - Sri Lanka v England - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka - October 11, 2025 Sri Lanka's Nilakshika Silva takes a catch to dismiss England's Nat Sciver-Brunt off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Udeshika Prabodhani REUTERS/Lahiru Harshana/File Photo

17 Sep 2026 10:30AM
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Sept 17 : Sri Lankan hopes of a women's cricket medal at the Asian Games have suffered a blow after batter Nilakshika Silva was ruled out due to a fractured finger, the country's board (SLC) said.

The middle-order batter was Sri Lanka's top scorer at the Women's Asia Cup and helped them reach the final of Twenty20 tournament where they lost to India on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, one of the top seeds in the eight-team knockout tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, are also without spinner-allrounder Dewmi Vihanga, who suffered a knee injury before the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka's bid for a medal begins against Malaysia on Friday.

Source: Reuters
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