Sri Lanka bowler Malinga doubtful for T20 World Cup due to shoulder dislocation

Feb 2 : Sri Lanka fast bowler Eshan Malinga looks set to miss this month's Twenty20 World Cup on home soil after dislocating his shoulder during Sunday's match against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

The 24-year-old, who has taken eight wickets in eight T20 matches for Sri Lanka, suffered the injury during his second over on Sunday, and was unable to continue as England won the 20-over match by six wickets to secure a series win in Kandy.

"Malinga suffered a shoulder dislocation while bowling... he will undergo an MRI scan to assess the extent of the injury and determine the next course of action," Sri Lanka Cricket posted on Instagram.

Sri Lanka will conclude the series with England on Tuesday, before starting their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in Colombo on Sunday.