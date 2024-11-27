Sri Lanka opt to bowl v South Africa in first test

DURBAN : Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa in blustery, overcast conditions in Durban on Wednesday, a vital match for both sides in the race for a place in the World Test Championship final.

The forecast is for rain on the opening day before giving way to fair weather, and Sri Lanka will have a chance to make inroads into a fragile South African batting line-up after captain Dhananjaya de Silva put the hosts in to bat.

"We have to bowl well and then get runs on the board. Then the spinners will come into the game later on," De Silva said.

Sri Lanka have selected three seamers in Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara, with spinner Prabath Jayasuriya also in the mix.

South Africa have captain Temba Bavuma back from injury in the place of lefthander Ryan Rickleton, and have opted for a pace bowling attack of Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Keshav Maharaj is the lone front-line spin option.

"Adjusting to the conditions and being mindful of the weather, but also trying to play what is in front of us," Bavuma said of his side’s aims. "There is a nice grass covering on the wicket, it will be hard work batting first."

Both sides are still in the running for a place in the WTC final but will likely have to win at least three of their final four tests in the cycle.

South Africa host Pakistan for two tests after the two-match series with Sri Lanka, who welcome Australia for two matches starting in January.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.