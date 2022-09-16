Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
16 Sep 2022 08:26PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sri Lanka on Friday named pace bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in the hope that the duo recover in time for the tournament starting next month.

Both Chameera and Kumara missed the recent Asia Cup, which Sri Lanka won for the sixth time with a 23-run victory over Pakistan last Sunday.

The rest of the squad captained by Dasun Shanaka comprises players from the extended squad for that tournament, while they named standby players in Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, have two warm-up games in Melbourne before they begin their World Cup campaign with a qualifying match against Namibia on Oct. 16.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Promod Madushan.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.