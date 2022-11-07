Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney court
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney court

Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka denied bail in Sydney court

FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - India v Sri Lanka - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group B - The Oval - June 8, 2017 Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka walks off dejected after being run out Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic/File Photo

07 Nov 2022 03:02PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2022 03:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Defence attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sri Lankan Cricket said in a statement on Sunday it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.