Sri Lanka's Hasaranga sidelined after positive COVID test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - England v Sri Lanka - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates - November 1, 2021 Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

15 Feb 2022 01:55PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 01:55PM)
All rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss Sri Lanka's third Twenty20 international against Australia on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hasaranga has been placed in isolation and will not play when Sri Lanka take on the Australians at Manuka Oval in Canberra later in the day.

"The player was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test conducted this morning," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement. "Hasaranga is currently undergoing COVID-19 protocols and is placed in isolation."

Hasaranga is the third Sri Lankan to test positive since the start of the five-match tour, with Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando already contracting the virus.

Australia hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

