Sri Lanka's Lakmal to retire from internationals
Sri Lanka's Lakmal to retire from internationals

FLE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

02 Feb 2022 09:55PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 09:55PM)
Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from all forms of international cricket following a tour of India in February-March, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Wednesday.

Lakmal made his international debut in 2009 and went on to play 68 tests, 86 one-day internationals and 11 Twenty20 internationals, taking 285 wickets and scoring 1,179 runs.

The 34-year-old briefly captained Sri Lanka's test side in 2018 in the absence of Dinesh Chandimal due to a ball-tampering ban, winning his first match as skipper against West Indies at the Kensington Oval.

"We take this opportunity to wish Lakmal the very best for his future endeavours, and look forward to seeing him perform for the country during the Sri Lanka Tour of India, if the selectors consider him," SLC CEO Ashley De Silva said.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

