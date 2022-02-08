Logo
Sri Lanka's Mendis tests positive for COVID-19 before Australia T20 series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Sri Lanka - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - June 24, 2021 Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

08 Feb 2022 05:56PM (Updated: 08 Feb 2022 05:56PM)
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Twenty20 series in Australia, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

Mendis was named in the 20-member squad last month after returning from a suspension imposed for breaching the team's bio-bubble anti-coronavirus protocols during their tour of England in July.

"Mendis was found to be positive during a routine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT)," the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said in a statement.

"Mendis is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and placed in isolation since Monday."

The five-match T20 series is set to begin in Sydney on Friday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

