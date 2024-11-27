St. Louis City hire Olof Mellberg as head coach

St. Louis City SC announced the hiring of Olof Mellberg as the MLS franchise's second head coach on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old former Sweden captain and Aston Villa star replaces Bradley Carnell, who was fired in July.

Mellberg has been coaching clubs in Sweden and Denmark since 2015. In 2024, he guided IF Brommapojkarna to a club-record 10th-place finish in the Swedish top flight.

"After careful consideration, we're thrilled to welcome Olof as our new head coach and are confident he'll be a great fit for St. Louis City SC," team president and general manager Diego Gigliani said.

Mellberg, a defender, competed across Europe from 1996-2014, including England's Aston Villa (2001-08), Italy's Juventus (2008-09) and Greece's Olympiacos (2009-12.

"I am excited to join St. Louis as the head coach," Mellberg said. "It is a great opportunity here because of the amazing infrastructure and the direction that the organization has put in place. I can't wait to build upon the foundation already set here and the massive fan support that gives this team the energy to be successful."

Mellberg earned 117 caps for Sweden, competing in four European Championships as well as the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups.

"Olof has an incredible work ethic and reputation for being disciplined and detail-oriented," St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. "His leadership qualities as a captain, both at the highest club level and with his national team, will be key to managing our group. Olof's ability to develop young talent was seen at his Swedish club and we can't wait to see it translate here in St. Louis."

John Hackworth, who took over as interim coach when Carnell was dismissed, will stay on as the club's technical director.

