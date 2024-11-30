St. Louis City sign German D Timo Baumgartl

St. Louis City SC signed free agent German center-back Timo Baumgartl to a contract on Friday.

The 28-year-old defender is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will occupy an international roster slot.

"Timo and his vast European experience will be a key piece to our team next year," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a club statement.

"Not only does Timo bring on-field experience, but he also has the leadership character trait that will be an asset to the locker room."

Baumgartl last competed for FC Schalke 04 in Germany's second division. He has played 213 professional matches since 2014 with VfB Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven, Union Berlin and Schalke 04.

-Field Level Media