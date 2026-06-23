Stadium gates for France v Iraq game in Philadelphia now open

NEW YORK, June 22 : World Cup organisers opened the gates at Philadelphia Stadium after a 40-minute delay after they had urged fans to stay away from the venue amid threatening weather in the area on Monday.

In a statement issued ahead of the day's France v Iraq Group I game, organisers said gates would not open as scheduled because of inclement weather and advised supporters who were not already near the stadium not to travel.

Fans in the vicinity of the venue were instructed to seek shelter while officials monitored conditions.

World Cup matches in the United States can face lengthy delays because FIFA must comply with local lightning safety regulations.

Under U.S. protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without a further strike.

Any new lightning detection resets the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist. FIFA has no fixed time limit after which a match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a case-by-case basis.