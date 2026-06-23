Logo
Logo

Sport

Stadium gates opening for France v Iraq game delayed amid 'inclement' weather - organisers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Stadium gates opening for France v Iraq game delayed amid 'inclement' weather - organisers

Stadium gates opening for France v Iraq game delayed amid 'inclement' weather - organisers

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 22, 2026 General view of weather warnings displayed on a big screen inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

23 Jun 2026 03:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, June 22 : World Cup organisers delayed the opening of gates at Philadelphia Stadium on Monday amid threatening weather in the area, urging fans to stay away from the venue until conditions improved.

In a statement issued ahead of the day's France v Iraq Group I game, organisers said gates would not open as scheduled because of inclement weather and advised supporters who were not already near the stadium not to travel.

Fans in the vicinity of the venue were instructed to seek shelter while officials monitored conditions.

"A new gates opening time will be communicated once the weather has passed," organisers said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

World Cup matches in the United States can face lengthy delays because FIFA must comply with local lightning safety regulations.

Under U.S. protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without a further strike.

Any new lightning detection resets the countdown, meaning delays can stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist. FIFA has no fixed time limit after which a match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement