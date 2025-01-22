Stage fright not an option for Girona against Milan, says manager Michel

Stage fright at San Siro should not stop Champions League debutants Girona from giving their best against seven-times champions AC Milan on Wednesday, coach Michel said.

A run of five losses in six European games has left Girona's qualification hopes hanging by a thread as the Catalan side sit 29th on three points, five places outside the knockout phase playoff zone.

Two Champions League matches remain in the new league phase and the top eight finishers will qualify automatically for the last 16, while teams placed ninth to 24th will need to compete in two-legged playoffs to progress.

"We’re going to put out the best possible eleven to try to win. The San Siro is historic, and Milan are one of Europe’s greats," Michel told reporters on Tuesday.

"A lot of history but our maturity and mentality will help us deliver a great performance. I do not see stage fright stopping us from putting on a good display.

"We want to return to a stage like this sooner rather than later. For us, it's a beautiful dream and if we're capable of facing a team like Milan, we can keep dreaming. Let's start by showing our personality and securing the three points."

Girona have not gone down without a fight, losing by a single goal in four of their five defeats. In their last match, they made Liverpool work for a 1-0 victory, with Mohamed Salah converting a penalty in the 63rd minute.

They also lost 1-0 away at Sturm Graz and Paris St-Germain, and 3-2 at Feyenoord. Girona have seven teams below them and Michel said there was still a chance to climb into the playoff spots.

"At the start of the Champions League, we said that with nine or 10 points you would make it to the next stage. We will see how many are needed but winning tomorrow would certainly give us a chance," he said.

"I’m not interested in what happens to other teams. The goal is to be alive going into the last matchday."