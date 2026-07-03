Stanway joins Arsenal after Bayern Munich contract expires

July 3 : Georgia Stanway has signed for Arsenal on a free transfer after the midfielder's four-year spell at Bayern Munich came to an end, the English club said on Friday.

Stanway returns to England having won four Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and two German Super Cups at Bayern. She scored 32 goals in 128 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2022 after seven seasons with the Women's Super League club, where she made 186 appearances and scored 67 goals.

During her time at City she won one WSL title, three FA Cups and three League Cups.

"It’s an unbelievable feeling and I’m so proud to be joining Arsenal," Stanway said in a statement.

"This is a massive club that is driving the women’s game forward to new levels and I want to be a part of it."

Arsenal finished second last season, four points behind champions Manchester City.