Stanway's second-chance penalty gives England 1-0 win over debutant Haiti

BRISBANE, Australia :England's Georgia Stanway made sure her retaken penalty counted to give the Lionesses a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti in a dramatic World Cup opener for both teams on Saturday at Lang Park.

Stanway stepped up to the penalty spot twice after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off her line early in saving the Bayern Munich midfielder's first attempt, awarded after a handball.

Stanway shrugged off the miss, tucking her second into the far corner to the delight of the largely pro-England crowd - and coach Sarina Wiegman, who pumped a fist in celebration. All eight World Cup games so far have featured penalties.

Wiegman's Lionesses are ranked fourth - 49 spots above fledgling Haiti - and are considered among the World Cup favourites as the reigning European champions.

England almost had a penalty earlier in the game, when Chloe Kelly was taken down in the box by Dayana Pierre-Louis, TV cameras showing what looked like a raking stud mark down her shin. VAR, however, spotted Alessia Russo clipping an opponent in the build-up.

Stanway's penalty ended a streak of England misses from the spot at World Cups, including two from Nikita Parris and one from Steph Houghton at the 2019 tournament, where the Lionesses finished fourth. England's best result in five previous appearances in the global showcase was bronze in 2015.

England had numerous excellent scoring chances including Lauren Hemp's header late in the first half that sailed just wide of the post.

England dominated the second half, but were either thwarted by the five-foot-four Theus - who leapt high to tip a Russo header over the bar - or their own profligacy, such as captain Millie Bright's first-touch shot she sent sailing well over the bar.

However, it was goalkeeper Mary Earps who ensured the win when she made a superb late save, stretching to get a toe on a shot by Roseline Eloissaint that had the Haitians in the crowd of 44,369 gasping.

"They challenged us, very dangerous on the counter-attack so that's something we'll work on in training this week. We knew they were going to be dangerous. Mary came up with a big save and everybody played their part," Stanway told ITV.

England next face Denmark on July 28 and China on Aug. 1. Haiti play China on July 28.