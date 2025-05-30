Star attraction Fonseca weathers noise level, Herbert to continue French Open run

PARIS :Rising star Joao Fonseca lit up the crowds at the French Open on Thursday, beating local hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the third round, as the fans' decibel level matched the Brazilian teenager's rapidly rising star status.

The 18-year-old, arguably the most exciting prospect in the men's game who draws crowds like few others wherever he plays, lived up to the hype, as French and Brazilian fans battled it out in the stands for vocal supremacy in a seesawing clash.

Fonseca needed some time to find his footing and the pair traded two breaks apiece before going into a first set tiebreak.

The teenager, seen by many as a potential future Grand Slam champion, got the upper hand with a mini break early on and bagged the tiebreak with a thundering ace.

In a packed Court 14 with standing room only, the raucous French crowd threw their support behind Herbert, with the Brazilian fans clearly outnumbered but far from silenced.

They had already made their samba-tinged presence felt in his first round win earlier this week and at every changeover songs, chants and cheers filled the court.

Fonseca doubled his lead after another tight set and raised his level a few notches in the third set to complete the victory before sharing a warm embrace with his opponent and soaking up the cheers from his fans.

He then distributed his towels and sweatbands and took selfies with fans eager for early souvenirs from a player who reached the third round of a major for the first time but has the world at his feet.

Court 14, one of the outside ones, was far too small for the many spectators queuing outside, desperate to catch a glimpse of the teenage sensation, with officials almost certain to assign a much larger court in the next round.